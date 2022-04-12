Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
LeBron James, Alec Bohm and the Savannah Bananas on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James, Alec Bohm and the Savannah Bananas on Today's SI Feed

LeBron James Says He Wants to Get to the Free Throw Line More Often Next Season

LeBron James still appears to be at the peak of his powers after 19 years in the NBA, but even he admits that he’s always looking for ways to improve.

In fact, he already has one primary goal for next season: trick the officials.

During his exit interview on Monday following a dismal Lakers season, James revealed that he wants to prioritize getting to the free throw line more. To do so, he joked that he might need to deceive the referees working his games. 

“Yeah, I wanna get to the free throw line. So I wanna figure out how to trick the refs,” James said before giving a slight smile

The 37-year-old forward continued along with his amusing answer about the officials, but also explained that he often doesn’t see his name among the league’s other stars in free throw attempts per game.

“I want to figure it out. I need to figure it out. I see too many stats about points in the paint, and things of that nature, and I’m up there near thee top of the leaderboard… but I’m in like the bottom tier of free throws per game,” James explained. “So, I gotta figure it out.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He added that he used to be among the league’s leaders in free throw attempts, which is true. In three different seasons during his first stint with the Cavaliers, James averaged more than 10 shots from the line per game.

This past season, he averaged 6.0 free throw attempts per contest, ranking 18th in the NBA.

Although the Lakers missed out on the Western Conference play-in tournament with a 33–49 record, James was brilliant in many other aspects of the game this season. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc in 56 games played.

More NBA Coverage:

LeBron James Blames Injuries for Disappointing Lakers Season
Lakers to Target Nick Nurse After Frank Vogel Firing, Per Report
Nadkarni: Lakers Face Major Offseason Questions
All Lakers: Rookie Austin Reaves Sets NBA Record in Season Finale

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A view of the offical game ball during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Jackson State’s Williams-Holliday Becomes First HBCU Draft Pick in 20 Years

The Fever selected the JSU star with the 25th pick on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott
luka doncic
NBA

MRI Confirms Luka Dončić Strained Calf, Return Date Unknown

The Mavericks star suffered the injury during the third quarter of the team’s regular season finale on Sunday.

By Nick Selbe
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and guard Anthony Edwards.
Play
NBA

‘Less is More’: How Chris Finch Guided the Timberwolves Back to the Playoffs

The newly extended coach has played a notable role in the Timberwolves return to relevance this season.

By Michael Shapiro
Nneka Ogwumike looks on during a game between the Sun and the Sparks.
WNBA

WNBPA President Discusses Brittney Griner’s Detainment

WNBA Players Association president Nneka Ogwumike continued to shine a light on Griner’s situation on Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
Kim Clijsters waves to fans before her match against Katerina Siniakova during round one of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.
Play
Tennis

Four-Time Grand Slam Champ Kim Clijsters Retires for Third Time

The 38-year-old, who ended her second retirement in 2019 after a seven-year hiatus, announced the decision Tuesday.

By Associated Press
adam-schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter’s ‘Apology’ for Dwayne Haskins Tweet Feels Kinda Gross

The ESPN reporter used his podcast to offer an apology for the controversial post.

By Jimmy Traina
Amile Jefferson playing for Duke.
College Basketball

Former Duke Player Re-Joins Team As Assistant Coach

He won a national championship with Duke in 2015 and will start his coaching career this upcoming season.

By Joseph Salvador
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives against Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside.
Play
NBA

The Kings Make the Wrong Kind of NBA History

Sacramento will have a 12th coach since letting Hall of Famer Rick Adelman go in 2006.

By Chris Herring