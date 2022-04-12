Skip to main content
Phillies 3B Alec Bohm Apologizes for ‘I Hate This Place’ Comment

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm let his emotions get the better of him after an error-filled start to Monday night’s game against the Mets. When his frustration level reached its peak, he made a rather pointed comment that roped in the city of Philadelphia and the team’s fanbase. 

After making three errors in the first two innings of the game, Bohm finally righted the ship on a routine ground ball from New York’s Starling Marte in the top of the second. He comfortably threw over to first base to record the second out of the inning and was met with a somewhat sarcastic standing ovation from the Phillies’ faithful.

Cameras flashed to Bohm following the play and showed him mouthing some choice words about the response from the crowd.

“I f—ing hate this place,” he said.

Bohm, 25, finished the game with three errors, but drew two walks and scored an important run in the Phillies’ 5–4 win. Afterwards, he apologized for his pointed remark, saying that his emotions got the best of him and that he did not mean any offense to the franchise or the city of Philadelphia.

“I said it. Do I mean it? No,” Bohm said. “It’s a frustrating night for me, obviously. Made a few mistakes in the field. Look, these people, these fans, they just want to win. You heard it, we come back, they’re great. I’m just sorry to them. I don’t mean that.”

Phillies manager Joe Girardi defended Bohm in his postgame press conference, explaining that he thought the young third baseman was frustrated at the situation, not the fans.

“I think it’s a kid that was frustrated,” Girardi said. “I don’t think that kid was referring to, you know, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I think he was referring to the situation he was in. Put yourself in his shoes.”

• Inside The Phillies: Phillies Offense Sparks Come-From-Behind Win Against Mets

For more Philadelphia Phillies coverage, go to Inside The Phillies

