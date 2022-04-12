Skip to main content
Rangers Pitcher Taylor Hearn, Sister Share Special Moment in Press Conference

It was a special night for Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn and his little sister, Robyn, on Monday. The younger Hearn works for News Channel 6 in Texas and had the pleasure of interviewing her big brother after his team’s home opener. 

She jokingly asked him, “Was there somebody in the stands or in the press box that you were kinda itching to do well for because their job is on the line depending on what you say today?”

He couldn’t keep a straight face and replied, “Is it?” before giving a heartfelt message to his little sister. 

“I guess just being a big brother, you try to set the best example for you and try to basically do the best I can,” he said. “For me to be able to sit here and tell you that I’m sitting here three years ago, after 2019, I wouldn’t even be able to believe you. But honestly, to have a very supportive sister like you means a lot. You sacrificed a lot just for me to be in this aspect, and I honestly can’t thank you enough.”  

After his answer—a news reporter’s dream soundbite mind you—Robyn replied “Well I’m happy you feel that way, thanks for making me cry. I’m proud of you.”

In April 2019, just a day after making his MLB debut with the Rangers, Hearn was placed on the injured list with inflammation on his elbow and then fractured his elbow during rehab in June. He didn’t return to action for the rest of the year.

Despite losing Monday night on a controversial slide rule in extra innings 6–4, Hearn had a solid game. He allowed eight hits and one run in his four innings pitched but struck out six batters in the process. He and his sister have come a long way. 

More MLB Coverage: 

• Rangers Lose to Rockies in Extra Innings On Illegal Slide Violation
• Cubs’ P Keegan Thompson Suspended Three Games for Hitting Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen
• Guardians Rookie Steven Kwan Reaches Big Milestone in First Four Games
• Inside The Rangers: That Was A Clean Slide': Rangers Lose Home Opener On Controversial 'Slide Rule'

For more Texas Rangers coverage, go to Inside The Rangers 

