Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Serena Williams Plans to Return to Wimbledon in 2022
Serena Williams Plans to Return to Wimbledon in 2022

Serena Williams Talks Potential Sequel to ‘King Richard’

During an interview with Insider, Serena Williams hinted that her family’s time in Hollywood may not be over just yet. The movie King Richard, which told the story of the Williams sisters’ early days in tennis with their father, played by Will Smith, training them, has received critical acclaim and may just be the first of a series.

King Richard had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court,” she told Insider, referencing that the film concludes with her older sister finishing her first professional tournament. 

She believes a potential sequel could pick up right where the 2021 film left off. 

“Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction,” she said. “It’s two completely different stories.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The younger Williams sister did admit that any sequel that covers her ascension would be difficult for her to watch. Having a professional career that spans nearly 27 years, she’s had plenty of lows to go along with the highs. 

“I had a rough journey,” she said. “I didn’t do well and then I did. It’s a lot of drama. It’s a telenovela.”

It’s unclear if an actual sequel is in the works or is being considered, but Williams sounds like she’s on board.  

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Derek Carr warms up before a game by throwing a pass.
NFL

Report: Carr, Raiders Agree to Three-Year, $121.5 Mil Extension

Las Vegas has locked down its quarterback through the 2025 season.

By Zach Koons
AP22076059996544
Play
Betting

Hornets-Hawks, Spurs-Pelicans Meet in Play-In

Plus, betting picks, updated playoff matchups and fantasy football buy or sell.

By Kyle Wood
Bob Stoops at a press conference.
Play
XFL

XFL Announces the Eight Head Coaches for the 2023 Season

Two former college and two former NFL coaches, some former star players and a few Hall of Famers are in the mix.

By Dan Lyons
justin-fields-dwayne-haskins
Play
NFL

Justin Fields Discusses His Relationship With Fellow Buckeye Dwayne Haskins

Plus, answering your mailbag questions on Deebo Samuel’s contract negotiations, draft-day trades, possible sleepers and more.

By Albert Breer
Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson on the field during a game.
MLB

Giants Coach: Padres’ Shildt Used Expletive With Racist Undertones

Antoan Richardson described the situation after he was ejected from Tuesday night’s game.

By Zach Koons
Iowa State RB Breece Hall
Play
Fantasy

Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III Highlight Fantasy Running Back Scouting Reports

Scouting reports and early fantasy takes on the best running backs from the 2022 NFL draft class.

By Shawn Childs
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA

The Lakers and LeBron James Need to Stop Wasting Each Other’s Time

James and Los Angeles can't afford to mess up another summer as he approaches his 20th season.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller after Bayern Munich’s Champions League loss to Villarreal
Soccer

A 10th Straight Bundesliga Title Won’t Salvage Bayern’s Season

Even that remarkable accomplishment won’t erase the sting of a Champions League quarterfinal exit—something that’s not lost on manager Julian Nagelsmann.

By Jonathan Wilson