During an interview with Insider, Serena Williams hinted that her family’s time in Hollywood may not be over just yet. The movie King Richard, which told the story of the Williams sisters’ early days in tennis with their father, played by Will Smith, training them, has received critical acclaim and may just be the first of a series.

“King Richard had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court,” she told Insider, referencing that the film concludes with her older sister finishing her first professional tournament.

She believes a potential sequel could pick up right where the 2021 film left off.

“Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction,” she said. “It’s two completely different stories.”

The younger Williams sister did admit that any sequel that covers her ascension would be difficult for her to watch. Having a professional career that spans nearly 27 years, she’s had plenty of lows to go along with the highs.

“I had a rough journey,” she said. “I didn’t do well and then I did. It’s a lot of drama. It’s a telenovela.”

It’s unclear if an actual sequel is in the works or is being considered, but Williams sounds like she’s on board.

More Tennis Coverage: