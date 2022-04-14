Skip to main content
Hornets Bus Delayed by Train Ahead of Play-in Game vs. Hawks

The Hornets ran into an obstacle ahead of their play-in game on Wednesday night vs. the Hawks.

As the Hornets were nearing State Farm Arena in Atlanta, a train stopped in front of the team bus, causing the players to be late and the game to be delayed 15 minutes. 

At one point, the Hornets players decided to walk the final stretch to the arena. Forward Montrezl Harrell captured a video of the players walking to the arena on his Instagram story.

Charlotte coach James Borrego wasn’t too thrilled about the incident, and he thinks the train stopping was part of a plan to delay his team. He said the incident will not be an issue for his team, though.

“I’ve been coming to this arena for 20 years, I’ve never seen the train stop before the game,” Borrego said. “So, somebody figure it out. I have no idea. Our guys noticed, though. It’s good fuel for us.”

The Hornets enter Wednesday night as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks are the No. 9 seed. Whichever team wins the first play-in game will continue onto the next play-in game, while the loser will be officially out of playoff contention.

