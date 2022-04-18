Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Kyrie Irving, Colin Kaepernick and Dylan Frittelli on Today's SI Feed
Kyrie Irving, Colin Kaepernick and Dylan Frittelli on Today's SI Feed

LeBron James Comments on Kyrie Irving Not Being on 75th Anniversary Team

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will always be connected because of their time as a deadly duo with the Cavaliers that brought the team its first NBA title in 2016. Even six years later, that mutual respect and love still holds true. Unfortunately, James thinks his former teammate hasn’t gotten the respect he deserves. 

After Irving’s masterful 39-point performance in Game 1 against the Celtics on Sunday, James took to Twitter to air his frustrations that the point guard wasn’t named one of the top 75 NBA players of all-time this past fall. 

“Damn shame he ain’t Top 75!” James said in a tweet. 

The NBA released its 75th anniversary team this season, and James and the other 74 players were honored in Cleveland at halftime of the 2022 All-Star Game. Irving was one of the major perceived snugs as he had to watch as a fan. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite just turning 30 in March, Irving has already put together a first-ballot Hall of Fame career, and he had a strong case for being named to the anniversary team. He’s a seven-time All Star, three-time All-NBA selectee and was named the 2014 All-Star Game MVP. He’s also joined the exclusive 40-50-90 club just last season and was named Rookie of the Year in 2012. 

This is all in addition to his historic performance alongside James in the 2016 Finals when Cleveland became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3–1 deficit in the Finals. All things considered, James’s disappointment is well warranted.  

More NBA Coverage:

• Kyrie Irving Talks Giving Boston Fans the Double Bird
• Kyrie Forces Celtics’ Defense to Bend, but Not Break
• Watch: Tatum’s Buzzer-Beater Lifts Celtics to Stunning Win vs. Nets
• All Lakers: Lakers: LA Insiders List Scott Brooks As Potential Head Coaching Candidate

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique during a match
Soccer

Leaked Audio Reveals Deal Between Piqué, Spanish Federation

The longtime Barça star reportedly helped negotiate a commission of 24 million euros ($25.9 million) to take the Supercopa to Saudi Arabia.

By Associated Press
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Play
Betting

Raptors-76ers, Jazz-Mavericks, Nuggets-Warriors Game 2 NBA Playoffs Bets

Bets and analysis for Monday’s Raptors-76ers, Jazz-Mavericks and Nuggets-Warriors Game 2 matchups in the NBA playoffs.

By Kyle Wood
de’veon smith
Extra Mustard

De’Veon Smith Cut By USFL Team for Not Wanting Chicken Salad

Is chicken salad really that important?

By Nick Selbe
Charles Barkley during the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament.
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley, Shaq React to Irving’s Game 1 Comments

Neither of them cared for what the Nets star had to say.

By Joseph Salvador
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, left, gets Kenneth Walker III fired up before the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Play
Betting

NFL First Running Back Drafted Odds: Bet on Kenneth Walker III, Not Breece Hall

Breece Hall is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the first running back drafted, but is he the best bet?

By Jennifer Piacenti
Marshawn Lynch Thumb
Play
NHL

Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore Join Kraken Ownership Group

The former NFL star and rapper both joined the Seattle hockey franchise as minority owners.

By Mike McDaniel
Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Mookie Betts Knows He’s Got a Strong Shot at the Hall of Fame

The Dodgers’ superstar has 11 years left on his contract, but already he has Cooperstown on his mind.

By Michael Shapiro
Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Giants Are Better Than We Thought—Again

The Mets, Cardinals and White Sox are also surging this week after their hot starts to the 2022 season.

By Nick Selbe