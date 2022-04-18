Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Shohei Ohtani for AL MVP: Would You Bet That?
Shohei Ohtani for AL MVP: Would You Bet That?

Watch: Rafael Devers Avoids Tag With Mesmerizing Slide Into Third Base

It’s Marathon Monday in Boston, which means the Red Sox held their annual Monday morning home game on Boston Marathon day against the Twins.

The Red Sox lost the game 8–3 after pitcher Rich Hill surrendered two early home runs to dig Boston into a hole it couldn’t pull itself out of on Monday. The loss moved the Red Sox to 5–5 on the early season.

Despite the loss, buzz surrounded Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who logged an early candidate for “Slide of the Year” across Major League Baseball.

With Boston trailing 4–1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts ripped a Dylan Bundy off-speed pitch down the left field line. Devers, who was on first base at the time, tried his luck with an aggressive move from first to third on the hit from Bogaerts into left.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Left fielder Trevor Larnach fielded the ball off the Green Monster and ripped a throw into third base for Gio Urshela. The throw beat Devers into third, but Devers dove into the bag and danced around the impending tag from Urshela, somehow ending up safe.

Full video of the slide is below, and viewers won’t believe their eyes on the unbelievable play from the Red Sox star.

More MLB Coverage:
 Inside the Mind of Juan Soto, MLB’s Best Hitter
Cleveland’s Steven Kwan Is the Breakout Star of 2022
MLB Is Different This Year, and More Radical Changes Are Coming
Braves Are Prioritizing the 2020s Over a World Series Repeat

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

An overview of TD Ameritrade Park before a game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Virginia Cavaliers.
Extra Mustard

Watch: UVA Baseball Turns Unconventional Triple Play vs. Pitt

The Cavaliers pulled off the improbable to get out of a bases-loaded jam.

By Zach Koons
A Commanders football helmet.
Play
NFL

Commanders Deny Financial Impropriety Allegations

The team is accused of several deceptive business practices, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans.

By Associated Press
Impact Wrestling's Josh Alexander cuts a promo
Play
Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Josh Alexander Plots Revenge on Moose

Saturday’s rematch at the ‘Rebellion’ pay-per-view is six months in the making.

By Justin Barrasso
Colin Kaepernick throws a pass during a workout at halftime of the Michigan spring game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kaepernick Mentions Seahawks’ QB Situation When Talking NFL Return

Seattle is the only franchise to formally meet with the veteran signal-caller since 2016.

By Zach Koons
Baker Mayfield throws a pass in a game.
Play
NFL

Report: Baker Mayfield Likely to Join Panthers If Traded

A report from the NFL Network indicated that Carolina has emerged as a likely landing spot for the Cleveland quarterback if he is traded this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel
Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son

The soccer world came out in droves to show its support for the Portuguese international.

By Andrew Gastelum
jake arrieta
Play
MLB

Jake Arrieta Announces Retirement From Professional Baseball

The former Cubs star, who won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and a World Series with Chicago in 2016, is hanging up his spikes at age 36.

By Nick Selbe
Denzel Ward at the NFL Honors.
Play
NFL

Sources: Denzel Ward Signs Five-Year Extension With Browns

The deal makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

By Joseph Salvador