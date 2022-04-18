Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Watch: Virginia Baseball Turns Unconventional Triple Play After Near-Mistake

Members of the Virginia baseball team turned an impressive triple play in an ACC game against Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. However, the Cavaliers almost weren’t able to pull it off after a nearly disastrous blunder. 

In the bottom of the fifth inning with the bases loaded and no outs, Panthers infielder Bryce Hulett hit a chopper over to third base. Virginia’s Jake Gelof fielded the ball cleanly and threw home to Cavaliers catcher Kyle Teel to record the first out. Teel then fired the ball down to first base to nab the Pittsburgh batter for the second out of the inning. 

The play was far from over as Virginia first baseman Devin Ortiz started celebrating, appearing to think that the ‘Hoos were out of the inning. He flipped the ball nonchalantly back in the direction of the mound, not realizing that he was still in the middle of a live play.

The Panthers runner, who had advanced to third during the chaos, took off for home, so Ortiz scrambled back after the loose ball. He scooped it back up and threw a desperate heave to the plate, where Teel applied the tag to complete the triple play. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The bizarre sequence of events resulted in the first triple play for UVA since 2004. Ryan Zimmerman, a recently retired MLB All-Star with the Nationals, was involved in that play back when he was a Cavalier.

Unfortunately for Virginia, this triple play wasn’t able to change the final outcome of the game. The Cavaliers (27–9) fell to the Panthers (21–13) for the second time in three days, 4–1.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Virginia coverage, go to Cavaliers Now 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A Commanders football helmet.
Play
NFL

Commanders Deny Financial Impropriety Allegations

The team is accused of several deceptive business practices, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans.

By Associated Press
Impact Wrestling's Josh Alexander cuts a promo
Play
Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Josh Alexander Plots Revenge on Moose

Saturday’s rematch at the ‘Rebellion’ pay-per-view is six months in the making.

By Justin Barrasso
Colin Kaepernick throws a pass during a workout at halftime of the Michigan spring game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kaepernick Mentions Seahawks’ QB Situation When Talking NFL Return

Seattle is the only franchise to formally meet with the veteran signal-caller since 2016.

By Zach Koons
Baker Mayfield throws a pass in a game.
Play
NFL

Report: Baker Mayfield Likely to Join Panthers If Traded

A report from the NFL Network indicated that Carolina has emerged as a likely landing spot for the Cleveland quarterback if he is traded this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel
Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son

The soccer world came out in droves to show its support for the Portuguese international.

By Andrew Gastelum
jake arrieta
MLB

Jake Arrieta Announces Retirement From Professional Baseball

The former Cubs star, who won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and a World Series with Chicago in 2016, is hanging up his spikes at age 36.

By Nick Selbe
Denzel Ward at the NFL Honors.
Play
NFL

Sources: Denzel Ward Signs Five-Year Extension With Browns

The deal makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

By Joseph Salvador
Kirby Smart celebrates the national title
College Football

Weekend Recruiting Notebook: Georgia, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Colorado Secure Multiple Prospects

Strong spring game weekend yields busy college football commitment window

By John Garcia Jr.