Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and the Washington Nationals on Today's SI Feed

Joel Embiid Talks Trash to Drake After Beating Raptors in Game 3

Joel Embiid was nothing short of a juggernaut Wednesday during the 76ers 104–101 overtime win over the Raptors in Toronto. The star center nailed the game-winning three pointer, and after the game, he went and found one of the more loud-mouthed Raptors fan to let him know about it. 

Drake, the Grammy-winning rapper and Toronto native, has never been shy with trash talk regarding his Raptors, but on Wednesday night, he was on the receiving end of it. The seven-footer towered over the artist and went in on him when coming off the court after getting his team a 3–0 series lead.

“I’m coming for the sweep too,” Embiid said to Drake as the rapper laughed. “You better be there.”

Embiid finished the game with 33 points and 13 rebounds in 44 minutes of action and was clear he wanted Drake to be at Game 4 in Toronto. Dwarfed by Embiid, Drake smiled while stuttering in response. 

“I’ll be there, what do you mean?” he said. “I’ll be there for that 3–1.”

Drake might have had the trash talk coming his way for some of his earlier apparent comments. After the game, Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris told reporters that the rapper had been talking trash about Embiid from the sideline during his first-half struggles. His comments can be heard at the 3:37 mark.

“In the first half, Drake was over there saying, ‘He can’t play here!’ That’s what he was saying,” Harris said. “I said, ‘He can play here, for sure.’ He was like, ‘Nah, he can’t play here.’”

It turns out Embiid, could in fact, play there. Game 4 in Toronto is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on TNT. 

