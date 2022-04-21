Skip to main content
Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and the Washington Nationals on Today's SI Feed
Kenny Smith Doubles Down on Timberwolves Celebration Criticism

‘Did you win the Quick Pick or did you win the lotto?’

1. After the Timberwolves beat the Clippers in the play-in game last week, TNT’s Inside the NBA crew mocked Minnesota for its over-the-top celebration.

Inevitably, there was backlash in some corners of the internet: Everyone should celebrate anything they want as much as they want!

During an appearance on the SI Media Podcast this week, I asked Inside the NBA’s Kenny Smith if he had any regrets about mocking Minnesota’s players.

“Nothing great is accomplished without passion,” he said. “But if I win the lottery, I’m gonna act one way. If I win the Quick Pick, I’m gonna act another way. That’s all I’m saying. There are levels to my excitement. And that’s all I’m saying. They won the Quick Pick. You can’t act like you won the lottery. The only time you’ve ever seen that is when someone has won championships. They jumped on stanchions. Multiple guys. Not just one. Multiple guys jumping on stanchions, multiple guys kissing people, their loved ones. There is a level of excitement and passion that you need, but did you win the Quick Pick or did you win the lotto?”

Smith then said that he, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal were speaking from experience when they roasted the Timberwolves.

“There isn’t anything we haven’t been part of. We’ve been part of being the last game of the year and making the playoffs. We weren’t jumping on the stanchions. We understand what that is.”

During the podcast, Smith also talks about his experiences as an Inside the NBA cast member, a role he’s had since 1998, what it's like to work with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson and what goes into each show. Smith also weighs in on whether he thinks Barkley will follow through with his promise to retire in two years.

Other topics discussed with Smith include Kyrie Irving’s responding to hostile Celtics fans, the Warriors’ peaking at the right time and much more.

Following the conversation with Smith, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York, joins me for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include HBO’s Winning Time, the report that Apple TV+ is in line to acquire the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, whether the increase in live betting will lead to more bad behavior from fans at sporting events, Kevin Harlan reading a promo for a Girls Gone Wild exposé special and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

2. I've extensively covered the magic created by Stephen A. Smith and Chris Russo each week on First Take. On Wednesday’s show, though, it was Russo and JJ Redick who gave us TV magic.

3. NBC Sports Boston had some chyron fun at Kyrie Irving’s expense last night.

4. Everyone thinks that Joel Embiid’s wild game-winning 3-pointer was his best moment from last night’s Game 3 104–101 win. It was not. It was this flop.

5. I have some bad news for all of you who like to complain about networks’ constantly showing the Yankees and the Red Sox.

Two weeks ago, ESPN drew 2.21 million viewers for Boston and New York on Sunday Night Baseball.

This past Sunday, the Braves and Padres generated 1.21 million viewers.

6. I can't say that I ever expected to see Tom Brady make funny TikTok videos, but here we are.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 65th birthday to Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, who had one of the great WWF gimmicks in the 1980s.

