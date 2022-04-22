Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Creates Junior Golf Tour to Promote Diversity, Aid Disadvantaged Kids

Steph Curry is increasing his brand on the golf course. The three-time NBA champion is launching a junior golf tour to serve the game's disadvantaged and forgotten markets. 

Curry’s brand, “Underrated,” in collaboration with American Junior Golf Association, will host five golf tournaments as a way to create pathways for student-athletes to the game and increase the number of people participating in the sport from diverse communities. 

Curry, in a video message, stated that less than two percent of golfers are people of color, something he hopes to improve upon. “Our tour provides a platform for equity, access and opportunity for boys and girls who want to play and compete with the current best players on the AJGA.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

During the first year of the initiative, the Underrated Golf Tour will choose 24 of the most talented boys and girls to compete for a chance to win the Curry Cup at the end season at the Underrated Tour Championship at TPC Harding Park. The eight-time All-Star plans to cover all travel, lodging expense and entrance fees for the group.

The tour will begin in Chicago at Cog Hill in June and will make stops in Houston, Phoenix and Tampa. Curry's newest golf initiative comes after sponsoring the men's and women's golf teams in 2019 at Howard, a historically black college and university located in Washington D.C. His donation allowed for the program to have a Division I golf program for the first time in its 152-year history. 

More Golf Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Khris Middleton playing against the Bulls in the playoffs.
NBA

Middleton’s Injury Creates Immediate Concern for the Bucks

Milwaukee’s All-Star guard will reportedly be re-evaluated in two weeks, creating a serious blow to the team’s title defense.

By Rohan Nadkarni
A Yankees logo on a seat in Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Court Denies Yankees’ Appeal to Keep Sign-Stealing Letter Sealed

With Thursday’s rejection, the letter must be made public within the next two weeks.

By Wilton Jackson
USATSI_17674955 (1)
NBA

Report: Middleton to Miss Rest of Bucks-Bulls Series

The All-Star forward sustained the injury during Game 2 on Wednesday night.

By Jelani Scott
Scuderia Ferrari, ambiance pitstop training during the Formula 1 Grand Premio del Made in Italy e dell Emilia-Romagna 2022, 4th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship
Racing

Judge Dismisses Residents’ Attempt to Block Miami GP

Locals were concerned about noise levels with the first annual race.

By Madeline Coleman
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Play
Extra Mustard

Murray Unhappy With Cowherd’s Comments Regarding Culture

The Cardinals QB: “Run whatever narratives y’all wanna run with… but questioning my work ethic, we not going for.”

By Wilton Jackson
Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica with coach John Madden.
NFL

Raiders QB Great Daryle Lamonica Has Died

The former Oakland star was an NFL All-Pro and an AFL MVP and championship-winning quarterback.

By Dan Lyons
Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks injured guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Report: Dončić Ruled Out For Game 3 vs. Jazz

The Mavericks star has missed the first two games with a left calf strain.

By Jelani Scott
Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera runs to first base after being intentionally walked against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Play
MLB

Miguel Cabrera, a Hilarious Intentional Walk and Waiting For History

It was the perfect opportunity for Miggy to reach 3,000 hits and be the hero. Instead, the Yankees walked him.

By Emma Baccellieri