Steph Curry is increasing his brand on the golf course. The three-time NBA champion is launching a junior golf tour to serve the game's disadvantaged and forgotten markets.

Curry’s brand, “Underrated,” in collaboration with American Junior Golf Association, will host five golf tournaments as a way to create pathways for student-athletes to the game and increase the number of people participating in the sport from diverse communities.

Curry, in a video message, stated that less than two percent of golfers are people of color, something he hopes to improve upon. “Our tour provides a platform for equity, access and opportunity for boys and girls who want to play and compete with the current best players on the AJGA.”

During the first year of the initiative, the Underrated Golf Tour will choose 24 of the most talented boys and girls to compete for a chance to win the Curry Cup at the end season at the Underrated Tour Championship at TPC Harding Park. The eight-time All-Star plans to cover all travel, lodging expense and entrance fees for the group.

The tour will begin in Chicago at Cog Hill in June and will make stops in Houston, Phoenix and Tampa. Curry's newest golf initiative comes after sponsoring the men's and women's golf teams in 2019 at Howard, a historically black college and university located in Washington D.C. His donation allowed for the program to have a Division I golf program for the first time in its 152-year history.

