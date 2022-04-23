College Football World Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s New Statue at Oklahoma

On Friday night, Oklahoma unveiled its new statue of Baker Mayfield with the rest of its Heisman trophy winner statues.

The problem is, the statue doesn’t look quite like Mayfield.

So of course, when that picture hit social media, Twitter had a field day.

This is also not the first time in recent memory that a statue of an athlete has gone awry, as Cristiano Ronaldo had a similar issue a few years ago.

The ceremony was also an excuse for all of Oklahoma’s Heisman winners to get together.

Mayfield is the sixth Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner to get a statue on campus, joining Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford.

Eventually Kyler Murray will also get one on campus. Hopefully, for his sake, that statue is more accurate.

Oklahoma is expected to unveil Murray’s statue sometime next year.

