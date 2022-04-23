Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

College Football World Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s New Statue at Oklahoma

On Friday night, Oklahoma unveiled its new statue of Baker Mayfield with the rest of its Heisman trophy winner statues.

The problem is, the statue doesn’t look quite like Mayfield.

So of course, when that picture hit social media, Twitter had a field day.

This is also not the first time in recent memory that a statue of an athlete has gone awry, as Cristiano Ronaldo had a similar issue a few years ago.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The ceremony was also an excuse for all of Oklahoma’s Heisman winners to get together.

Mayfield is the sixth Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner to get a statue on campus, joining Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford. 

Eventually Kyler Murray will also get one on campus. Hopefully, for his sake, that statue is more accurate.

Oklahoma is expected to unveil Murray’s statue sometime next year. 

More College Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James holds his hands up in disbelief after a foul call.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Makes Bold Prediction on Rest of His Career

The Lakers superstar vows to never miss the postseason again.

By Mike McDaniel
Kendric Davis
College Basketball

The Kendric Davis Blog: This is Why I Chose Memphis...

Davis will give Penny Hardaway, arguably, the top point guard in college basketball next season.

By Kendric Davis
Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) reacts to a defensive play against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Five-Time All-Pro Earl Thomas Wants to Make NFL Comeback

He hasn’t been with a team since the summer of 2020, when he was cut after a practice altercation.

By Dan Lyons
Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) and forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0)
College Basketball

Duke Guard Jeremy Roach Announces Return for 2022–23 Season

The rising junior emerged as one of the key contributors to Duke’s Final Four run.

By Mike McDaniel
Jul 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A general view of the interior of State Farm Arena before the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals for the 2021 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Hawks-Heat Game Delayed By ‘Suspicious Package’ Near Arena

Game 3 was scheduled to tip-off at 7:15 p.m. ET, but was pushed back 30 minutes later.

By Daniel Chavkin
Whitmore-1
MLB

Kelsie Whitmore Makes Historic Atlantic League Debut

There 23-year-old became the first woman to play in a game in a league affiliated with MLB.

By Wilton Jackson
Apr 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) congratulates center Joel Embiid (21) after he scored the game winning basket against the Toronto Raptors during overtime of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Report: Embiid Battling Thumb Injury, Expects to Play in Game 4

The MVP candidate is averaging 27.7 points and 13 rebounds through three postseason games.

By Jelani Scott
Kadarius Toney on the field for the New York Giants
Play
NFL

Giants Reportedly Looking to Trade Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney

New York’s new regime is potentially interested in moving off the second-year wideout.

By Daniel Chavkin