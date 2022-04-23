Rutgers’s spring game on Friday ended with 11-year-old Gavin Kane scoring a touchdown.

It was a touching moment for fans at SHI Stadium. Kane’s father Christian and Todd Frazier, a Rutgers legend and former MLB third baseman, carried Kane, who was named the “Shining Knight” of the game, across the line of scrimmage and into the end zone.

The entire Scarlet Knights team celebrated around Kane as his father held him in the air. The touchdown horn also went off in celebration.

Kane uses a wheelchair after suffering a major injury from a car accident when he was just 19 months old, according to Saturday Tradition. His father took him out of the wheelchair on Friday night and walked him down the field with football in hand.

Kane and his father created an outdoor area for people with special needs to participate in activities like sports called the “Field of Dreams” in Toms River, N.J.

He is well known in New Jersey for his courage and determination through his organization called “Kane’s Mission.”

