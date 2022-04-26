Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky Married in Tennessee on Sunday

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky tied the knot over the weekend after an eight-year engagement. 

The couple wed on Sunday at Blackberry Farm, a five-star hotel in Walland, Tenn. located roughly three hours outside of Nashville. While most of the event’s details were kept private, Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Johnson shared a few photos from the event on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Paulina shared a handful of videos on her Instagram story. One showed her dancing with Johnson as Kid Rock performed Chris Stapleton’s “Joy Of My Life.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Gretzky also shared a number of photos on her story of her posing with various wedding guests over the last 48 hours.

Johnson, 37, and Gretzky, 33, began dating in 2013 and announced their engagement in the summer of that year. The couple has two sons together, Tatum, and River.

Johnson is currently ranked No. 10 in the World Golf Rankings, after finishing 12th in the 2022 Masters. The former World No. 1 won the green jacket in record-setting fashion in 2020, and he also won the 2016 U.S Open.

More Golf Coverage:

• 2022 PGA Championship Field: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods Register to Compete at Southern Hills
• Phil Mickelson Seeks Release For LIV Golf Event, Also Registers for PGA Championship, U.S. Open
• Inaugural LIV Golf Season to Finish In October at Trump National Doral

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

MMQB-mock-draft-5-travon-walker-drake-london-kenny-pickett
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: QBs Tumble, Defense Rules the Day

Our latest projection has just two quarterbacks taken in the first round, and none until the second half, while six defenders fly off within the first 10 picks.

By Albert Breer
Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
Play
Fantasy

Kyle Tucker, Giancarlo Stanton Among Buy-Low Candidates After Slow Starts

And if you've got any of these five early disappointments, don't give up on them just yet.

By Jennifer Piacenti
NWSL hits its 10th season in 2022
Soccer

The 10 Greatest Games in NWSL’s History

As the league hits its landmark 10th season, look back on its most dramatic, impactful and memorable games in the years leading up to it.

By Molly Geary
Detailed view of an official Wilson NBA basketball on the court during a game between the Suns and the Pacers.
NBA

Ex-Suns Staffer Pleads Guilty to Illicitly Selling Tickets

Jeffrey Marcussen will be sentenced on felony fraud and theft charges on June 7.

By Zach Koons
Marcus Freeman is changing the culture at Notre Dame.
College Football

This Is Not the Notre Dame of Old

New coach Marcus Freeman has quickly changed the culture and recruiting tactics in South Bend.

By Pat Forde
derek-carr-contract-business-of-football
NFL

Carr Contract Is Nothing Special: Business of Football

The Raiders’ QB has a new deal that looks like most standard QB deals. Plus, Kyler Murray and Deebo Samuel are unhappy, and a farewell to Jay Wright.

By Andrew Brandt
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Kevin Durant (7) drop back on defense.
Play
NBA

The Nets’ Season Was Doomed From the Start

Brooklyn had to weather injuries, James Harden’s trade request and other setbacks. But Kyrie Irving’s decision to not get the vaccine stumbled the team out of the gate.

By Howard Beck
dCOVpinetree_H_Text_Logo
Golf

A Truck Drove Onto a Golf Course, With Two Dead Bodies Inside...

Gene Siller was the one who investigated. Because that’s where his path took him.

By Brian Burnsed