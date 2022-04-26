Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky Married in Tennessee on Sunday

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky tied the knot over the weekend after an eight-year engagement.

The couple wed on Sunday at Blackberry Farm, a five-star hotel in Walland, Tenn. located roughly three hours outside of Nashville. While most of the event’s details were kept private, Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Johnson shared a few photos from the event on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Paulina shared a handful of videos on her Instagram story. One showed her dancing with Johnson as Kid Rock performed Chris Stapleton’s “Joy Of My Life.”

Gretzky also shared a number of photos on her story of her posing with various wedding guests over the last 48 hours.

Johnson, 37, and Gretzky, 33, began dating in 2013 and announced their engagement in the summer of that year. The couple has two sons together, Tatum, and River.

Johnson is currently ranked No. 10 in the World Golf Rankings, after finishing 12th in the 2022 Masters. The former World No. 1 won the green jacket in record-setting fashion in 2020, and he also won the 2016 U.S Open.

