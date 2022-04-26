Former Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton was the target of a Jerry Jones joke on Tuesday when the team owner took a not-so-subtle shot at the former first-round draft pick. And Charlton had the perfect response via Twitter.

When talking to reporters alongside his son, Stephen, and coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys owner discussed who makes the final call when the team selects a player in the NFL draft.

“There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call. Who actually makes he call,” he said. “Taco was Stephen’s call. [Micah] Parsons is my call.”

Everyone had a laugh after the joke but Stephen, the executive vice president, CEO and director of player personnel for the Cowboys, took some offense to it. He added, “That’s not that funny to me.” And evidently it wasn’t too funny to Charlton.

The implication was that Charlton was a bad draft pick compared to the reigning defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons. Without saying or typing a single word, Charlton had the best response when he tweeted a gif Woody Harrelson’s character, Tallahassee, from the movie Zombieland.

After he was selected with the No. 28 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Charlton signed a four-year, $10.02 million deal that included $7.73 million guaranteed along with a signing bonus of $5.43 million. He was eventually released by the start of the 2019 season and has since signed with the Dolphins, Chiefs, Steelers and is now with the Saints.

Yes, Charlton’s career may not be what Jones had hoped for, but they’re the ones who picked him. And, as Charlton showed, they still paid him.

