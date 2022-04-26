Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Drops Quote for the Ages in Latest ‘Man in the Arena’ Episode

In a recent video clip from ESPN’s Man in the Arena, the documentary on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the QB touched on what went through his mind when looking for a new team back in 2020.

“Unless you got one of the top few guys .... I would be expecting people to be interested,” Brady said on teams during his free agency. “In my mind I’m thinking, ‘If you’re another team and you’re not interested in having me as you’re quarterback, like, what the f--- is wrong with you?’”

Brady went in search of a new home during the 2020 offseason after winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots and found one in Tampa. However, while scouting potential suitors, it sounds like he was surprised that not every NFL squad without a star signal-caller was interested in him. 

He went on to make all of them regret not coming after him with their best offers. He won his seventh Lombardi Trophy in his first season with the Buccaneers and had one of his best seasons in 2021 at 44 years old when he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43). 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

