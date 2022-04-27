Skip to main content
Draymond on Chris Paul’s Questionable Kick: ‘Been Ejected for Less’

During his team’s 112–97 win over the Pelicans in Game 5 on Tuesday, Suns point guard Chris Paul could be seen making a very questionable play when being guarded by Jose Alvarado. During a play where Paul pulled up for a jumper, he appeared to kick Alvarado in the groin, but there was no call. 

Warriors forward Draymond Green, who knows a thing or two about this sort of play, responded to the play on Twitter. 

“Been ejected for less,” he said in a tweet.

The Golden State enforcer has certainly seen his fair share of ejections throughout his career, but this reaction is especially noteworthy because Green got a reputation for kicking opposing players in that specific area years ago. 

Green has made a habit of flailing his legs and has kicked opposing defenders multiple times before. The most memorable moment was when he kicked then-Thunder center Steven Adams in the groin on two separate occasions during a playoff series in 2016. 

We’ll never know if he or Paul’s kicks were on purpose, but defenders will think twice whenever they matchup against these two going forward. 

