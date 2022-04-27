Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

One Aspect of Kyrie Irving’s Message After Game 4 Loss Isn’t Going Over Well

Following the Celtics’ first round sweep of the Nets, Kyrie Irving made it clear that he intends on staying in Brooklyn next season.

In his post-game conference, there was one part of his message that stood out to fans, mostly in a negative way.

“When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside [owner] Joe [Tsai] and [general manager] Sean [Marks], and just our group of family members that we have in our locker room, in our organization,” Irving said.

Fans were surprised that Irving wants to help manage the Nets after not being part of the on-court leadership for most of the season. The seven-time All-Star missed a major chunk of the 2021–22 NBA season due to the vaccination requirement in Brooklyn. Irving is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Sports Illustrated’s Howard Beck said the Nets were “doomed from the start” based on Irving’s decision to not get vaccinated. The team struggled to bond as a team and perform to their highest ability, along with facing other obstacles throughout the season.

The other shock to Irving’s statement was that it came immediately after the Nets got swept, becoming the only team this year to be swept in the first round.

Here’s some Twitter reaction to Irving’s managing statement.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19)
College Football

Ex-UGA LB Adam Anderson Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

The former Georgia standout will have an arraignment on June 13.

By Wilton Jackson
Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork (75)
NFL

Vince Wilfork’s Son Pleads Guilty to Stealing SB Rings

Two Super Bowl rings, two AFC Championship rings and a college football championship ring were stolen and sold.

By Madison Williams
Denny Hamlin
Racing

Hamlin Must Complete Sensitivity Training After Racist Tweet

The Cup Series driver must begin the course by the end of the week.

By Wilton Jackson
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1)
Play
Fantasy

NFL Draft: Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Top WR and TE Prospects

The best fantasy fits for the top WR and TE rookies in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

By Michael Fabiano
kaylee hartung
NFL

Report: Hartung Could Join Michaels, Herbstreit With Amazon

The reporter, who previously worked for CNN and ESPN, has experience covering the College Football Playoff and College World Series.

By Nick Selbe
yankees
MLB

Yankees Letter Reveals Past Fine for Sign-Stealing Methods

The fine for using the dugout phone to help relay signs was not been previously reported.

By Wilton Jackson
NCAA President Mark Emmert
College

Mark Emmert to Step Down as NCAA President

The 69-year-old will finish his 12-year role by June 2023, unless a new president is named by then.

By Madison Williams
A detailed view of a golf ball
Extra Mustard

Family Wins $5 Million Lawsuit vs. Country Club

The house has been hit by over 600 golf balls in the five years the family has lived there.

By Madison Williams