Ian Eagle’s Call of Ja Morant’s Otherworldly Dunk Goes Viral

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant threw down the dunk of the year in Game 5 against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night. As the seconds ticked down in the third quarter, the 6'3" Morant launched himself over Minnesota’s Malik Beasley and slammed the ball home in thunderous fashion.

Nearly as impressive was Ian Eagle’s call of the play.

The TNT play-by-play broadcaster perfectly encapsulated the jaw-dropping dunk, dubbing it a “Ja-breaker” as Morant trotted back down the court. Take a listen:

Meanwhile, Morant has made such plays almost routine. The third-year Grizzlies point guard has established himself as one of the most captivating players in the league with his penchant for playing above the rim.

That being said, Morant is far more than a highlight reel. The 2019 No. 2 pick made his first All-Star team this season and also won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. He averaged a career-high 27.4 points per game, over eight more PPG than last year, while also racking up 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Morant’s individual efforts translated to increased team success as Memphis won 18 more games this season compared to last year. The Grizzlies finished the regular season with a 56–26 record and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Behind 30 points from Morant, which included a game-winning, circus layup on the final possession, Memphis took a 3–2 advantage over Minnesota in the opening round playoff series. The Grizzlies will look to punch their ticket to the second round in Game 6 on Friday.

