Look: Every NFL Team’s Biggest Draft Bust Ever
The NFL draft begins tonight, which leads to a ton of hope for fans and organizations. However, with that hope comes a large amount of risk, as picks don’t always turn out as planned. No matter who is drafted, there will always be picks that don’t work out.
So, as we look ahead to the draft tonight, we also look back at every team’s worst pick since the draft was instituted. Some teams are notoriously better at drafting than others, but every organization has made a memorable mistake during the draft.
Check out the full list of notable first-round busts for each team below:
Cardinals: QB Matt Leinert
Falcons: DE Jamaal Anderson
Ravens: QB Kyle Boller
Bills: DE Aaron Maybin
Panthers: QB Jimmy Clausen
Bears: WR Kevin White
Bengals: QB Akili Smith
Browns: QB Tim Couch
Cowboys: CB Morris Claiborne
Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch
Lions: WR Charles Rogers
Packers: OT Tony Mandarich
Texans: QB David Carr
Colts: DE Steve Emtman
Jaguars: QB Blaine Gabbert
Chiefs: QB Todd Blackledge
Chargers: QB Ryan Leaf
Rams: OT Jason Smith
Raiders: QB JaMarcus Russell
Dolphins: CB Jamar Fletcher
Vikings: WR Troy Williamson
Patriots: WR N’Keal Harry
Saints: DT Johnathan Sullivan
Giants: DE Cedric Jones
Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg
Eagles: DE Jerome McDougle
Steelers: LB Jarvis Jones
Seahawks: DE Aaron Curry
49ers: QB Giovanni Carmazzi
Buccaneers: Gaines Adams
Titans: OT Isaiah Wilson
Commanders: QB Heath Shuler
