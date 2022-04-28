Look: Every NFL Team’s Biggest Draft Bust Ever

The NFL draft begins tonight, which leads to a ton of hope for fans and organizations. However, with that hope comes a large amount of risk, as picks don’t always turn out as planned. No matter who is drafted, there will always be picks that don’t work out.

So, as we look ahead to the draft tonight, we also look back at every team’s worst pick since the draft was instituted. Some teams are notoriously better at drafting than others, but every organization has made a memorable mistake during the draft.

Check out the full list of notable first-round busts for each team below:

Cardinals: QB Matt Leinert

Falcons: DE Jamaal Anderson

Ravens: QB Kyle Boller

Bills: DE Aaron Maybin

Panthers: QB Jimmy Clausen

Bears: WR Kevin White

Bengals: QB Akili Smith

Browns: QB Tim Couch

Cowboys: CB Morris Claiborne

Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch

Lions: WR Charles Rogers

Packers: OT Tony Mandarich

Texans: QB David Carr

Colts: DE Steve Emtman

Jaguars: QB Blaine Gabbert

Chiefs: QB Todd Blackledge

Chargers: QB Ryan Leaf

Rams: OT Jason Smith

Raiders: QB JaMarcus Russell

Dolphins: CB Jamar Fletcher

Vikings: WR Troy Williamson

Patriots: WR N’Keal Harry

Saints: DT Johnathan Sullivan

Giants: DE Cedric Jones

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg

Eagles: DE Jerome McDougle

Steelers: LB Jarvis Jones

Seahawks: DE Aaron Curry

49ers: QB Giovanni Carmazzi

Buccaneers: Gaines Adams

Titans: OT Isaiah Wilson

Commanders: QB Heath Shuler

More NFL Coverage: