Sauce Gardner Wearing an Incredible Set of Chains to NFL Draft

The NFL draft features not only the best young football players in the country but also some of the best dressed. And one particular projected first-round pick showed up to Las Vegas looking the part.

Former Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was seen wearing a light blue suit and some not-so-subtle jewelry: two giant, diamond-encrusted chains with the words “sauce” on each one. The smaller chain was in the shape of—you guessed it—a bottle of sauce.  

Gardner could very well be the first defensive back taken Thursday night after a standout junior year for the Bearcats. He was named a consensus first-team All-American and was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year. 

He was also named first-team All-ACC in all three years he played at Cincinnati. The big night in Las Vegas is set to to start at 8 p.m. ET. 

