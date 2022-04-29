Skip to main content
Watch: Ice Cube May Have Broken the Microphone at the NFL Draft

The beginning of the NFL draft on Thursday had many awkward and surprising moments. 

At one point, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell noticed Ice Cube in the front row of the crowd with fans of the Raiders, the rapper’s favorite team. Since the draft is in Las Vegas, it made sense for Goodell to bring Ice Cube up on stage.

“What’s up, Las Vegas?“ Ice Cube said when he got on stage. “Let’s get this party started.”

But, the rapper was so loud into the microphone that it started making scratching noises.

It was a fun bit, until Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried speaking in the microphone following Ice Cube and could barely be heard. It appeared as if Ice Cube broke the microphone.

Fans watching the NFL draft at home couldn’t really make out what Carr, or Goodell after him, said. They took to Twitter to react to Ice Cube “breaking the microphone.”

Thankfully, no picks were made during the technical difficulties as the microphone seemed to be back to normal by the time the Jaguars chose Travon Walker at No. 1.

