Titans’ Tweet About AJ Brown Trade Gets Ratioed

The Titans made a blockbuster trade during Thursday night’s first round of the 2022 NFL draft by sending star wide receiver AJ Brown to the Eagles.

The former Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $100 million deal with Philadelphia after the deal.

Titans fans were shocked, to say the least, especially because coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this month that Brown wouldn’t leave the team “as long as [he’s] the head coach.”

So, when the Titans tweeted the trade details on Thursday night, the tweet ended up being ratioed, meaning there were about as many, if not more, angry replies than retweets and likes. In this case, the number of replies and quote tweets surpassed both.

As of Friday morning, there was just over 600 likes on the tweet, which details that the Titans received the Eagles’ pick No. 18 and No. 101 in this year’s draft. Then, there was actually more combined retweets as a little over 100 users retweeted the post and around 550 fans quote tweeted the details.

On top of that, there were over 800 comments on the post, mostly from upset Titans fans. Most of the comments contained surprising gifs and memes, or fans asking why the Titans would ever trade the receiver.

With the move to the No. 18 pick, the Titans ended up selecting a wide receiver, Treylon Burks from Arkansas.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, go to All Titans.