Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown Traded to Philadelphia Eagles
Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown Traded to Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Vrabel Catching Heat After Titans’ Shocking A.J. Brown Trade

The wide receiver-heavy first round of the NFL draft on Thursday wasn’t a huge surprise, but the trades involving marquee veteran receivers certainly were. The most shocking came midway through the round, when the Titans sent A.J. Brown, a 2020 Pro Bowler, to the Eagles.

Philadelphia sent the No. 18 and 101 picks to Tennessee for Brown, one of the league’s most physically dominant receivers. The Titans drafted another impressive wideout with that first-round pick, selecting Treylon Burks out of Arkansas. Even so, fans were not happy after the deal, especially considering what coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this month about the rumors around a potential Brown trade.

“Not as long as I’m the head coach,” Vrabel told Rich Eisen when asked about a potential move. “I love A.J. professionally, personally. I’ve known him well as his coach and enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can. … “As long as I’m the coach here I would want to have A.J. Brown on my football team.”

People around football did not forget those words, which came just weeks ago on April 7.

Vrabel’s reaction to the deal, which was caught on camera, is also notable. After the draft, he said he was “comfortable” with how things played out given the team’s struggles to reach a long-term agreement with Brown. But when the move became public, Vrabel got out of his seat and paced to the back of the Titans war room. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He did not look terribly comfortable here.

With the deal, Brown reached a $100 million extension ($57 million guaranteed) with the Eagles, according to reports.

Burks is an impressive talent, but it will be hard to replace Brown, who began his career with back-to-back seasons of 1,000+ yards and at least eight touchdowns in 2019 and ’20, before posting 869 receiving yards and five TDs last season despite missing four games.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, go to All Titans. 

Breaking
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

YOU MAY LIKE

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Make-a-Wish kid Sam Prince after being selected as the fifth overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Play
NFL

Grades for All 32 First-Round Picks of the 2022 NFL Draft

After Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson were the first off the board, several trades shook up Round 1. Who won the first day in Las Vegas?

By Kevin Hanson
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett
Play
NFL

Why The Steelers Will Get The Most Out of Kenny Pickett

Few teams deserve the benefit of the doubt more than Pittsburgh, which got its top choice at quarterback to fall in the team’s lap.

By Conor Orr
TravonWalkerTop5
NFL

All 32 Picks From the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Nine trades and four defensive players taken with the first four picks created a wild opening round of the NFL draft.

By Wilton Jackson
bill-belichick-outsmarted-everyone-mac-jones
NFL

Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who New England Took Each Round

After landing Mac Jones last year, the Patriots continue to restock talent.

By Dan Lyons
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after completing a touchdown pass making him the all time leader in touchdown passes in the first quarter during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Green Bay Packers center Lucas Patrick (62) Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73) Gpg Packers Vs Browns 12252021 0002
NFL

Packers’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Green Bay Took Each Round

The team has a pair of first-round picks after the Davante Adams trade this offseason.

By Dan Lyons
Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet
NFL

Jaguars 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Jacksonville Took Each Round

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row.

By Madison Williams
Ravens stars Lamar Jackson and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.
Play
NFL

Lamar Jackson Clearly Unhappy With How Ravens’ Draft is Going

The former MVP lost one of his top weapons in a surprising draft-night trade.

By Dan Lyons
eagles-trade-aj-brown-draft-night-titans
Play
NFL

Eagles’ A.J. Brown Deal Was Two Years in the Making

Howie Roseman has managed Philadelphia’s draft capital expertly, and the team always seems to have more.

By Conor Orr