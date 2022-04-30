Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Jameis Winston Graduated From Florida State on Friday

After winning a Heisman Trophy and a BCS national championship while at Florida State, Jameis Winston returned to Tallahassee this weekend after seven years away to complete his college experience. 

Winston, now a quarterback with the Saints, attended Florida State’s graduation on Friday to receive his diploma. The 28-year-old has been taking online classes since leaving the school in 2015 and completed his degree, with a major in social sciences and a minor in business. 

Florida State coach Mike Norvell, who didn’t cross paths with Winston when the quarterback was still in school, was among those to congratulate Winston on a job well done.

Winston became the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft after leaving Florida State and quickly made his mark in the pros. He made the NFC Pro Bowl team in his first season with the Buccaneers, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Winston spent five years in Tampa Bay before making his way to New Orleans. In his last two seasons with the Saints, he played in 11 games, throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions in seven starts. 

During Week 8 of the 2021 campaign, Winston sustained a torn ACL and MCL damage in his left knee after he was illegally tackled by Bucs linebacker Devin White. He missed the remainder of the season and has been recovering since. 

Despite the injury, the Saints re-signed Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal earlier this offseason. He’s set to return to New Orleans this fall and will now do so as a graduate of Florida State.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7)
NFL

Pete Carroll: Geno Smith leads QB Battle Right Now

Seattle currently has three quarterbacks on its roster, and the veteran Geno Smith is starting a leg up.

By Madison Williams
Jan 30, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Play
NBA

NBA Playoffs Second Round: Full Schedule for Four Series

Here is the schedule for the 2022 semifinal round series starting Sunday.

By Wilton Jackson
May 18, 2021, USA: Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill on the ice for practice at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 4, 2021.
NHL

Red Wings Fire Jeff Blashill After Seven Seasons

Detroit has missed the playoffs over the past six seasons.

By Associated Press
Urban Meyer during game coverage for Fox Sports
College Football

Report: Urban Meyer ‘Deep in Negotiations’ with Fox Sports

The former Jaguars coach previously worked on the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” for a few seasons.

By Madison Williams
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) looks on.
NFL

Commanders Draft UNC QB Sam Howell in Fifth Round

The former Tar Heel’s slide finally stopped when Washington was on the clock to open the fifth round.

By Zach Koons
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson arrives for his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns.
Play
NFL

Watson Attorney Seeking Plaintiffs’ Medical Records, per Report

One woman was diagnosed with PTSD following therapy sessions, but the quarterback’s attorney questions this.

By Madison Williams
Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown to break Joe Burrows single season touchdown passing record during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.
Play
NFL

Patriots Draft Quarterback One Year After Taking Mac Jones

New England selects Western Kentucky star Bailey Zappe as a backup to Jones.

By Wilton Jackson
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky (17) is sacked by National Squad defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) in the second half at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Play
NFL

Browns’ Perrion Winfrey Has Incredible Quote on Media Call

The new Cleveland defensive tackle: “I’m coming into kill right away with my boy Myles Garrett … This s— is over with.”

By Wilton Jackson