After winning a Heisman Trophy and a BCS national championship while at Florida State, Jameis Winston returned to Tallahassee this weekend after seven years away to complete his college experience.

Winston, now a quarterback with the Saints, attended Florida State’s graduation on Friday to receive his diploma. The 28-year-old has been taking online classes since leaving the school in 2015 and completed his degree, with a major in social sciences and a minor in business.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell, who didn’t cross paths with Winston when the quarterback was still in school, was among those to congratulate Winston on a job well done.

Winston became the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft after leaving Florida State and quickly made his mark in the pros. He made the NFC Pro Bowl team in his first season with the Buccaneers, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Winston spent five years in Tampa Bay before making his way to New Orleans. In his last two seasons with the Saints, he played in 11 games, throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions in seven starts.

During Week 8 of the 2021 campaign, Winston sustained a torn ACL and MCL damage in his left knee after he was illegally tackled by Bucs linebacker Devin White. He missed the remainder of the season and has been recovering since.

Despite the injury, the Saints re-signed Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal earlier this offseason. He’s set to return to New Orleans this fall and will now do so as a graduate of Florida State.

