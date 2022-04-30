Skip to main content
Kyle Hamilton’s Handshake With Girlfriend After Being Drafted Goes Viral

When Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton was selected by the Ravens with the No. 14 pick on Thursday night’s NFL draft, he celebrated with his family and friends before heading to the Las Vegas stage.

Instead of hugging and kissing his girlfriend, like most prospects do when they are drafted, the safety and his longtime girlfriend showed off their handshake.

And, it wasn’t a normal handshake. Theirs had multiple steps, finishing with a dab. The video quickly went viral on social media, with plenty of responses calling the celebration “Couple Goals.”

Once the handshake was done, Hamilton immediately left to go pick up his Ravens hat and jersey from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

In his Ravens’ introductory press conference, Hamilton explained how him and his girlfriend, Reece, created the handshake. The couple has been together for around six years.

“So, my girlfriend and I, Reece, Reece Damm, started dating in sophomore year of high school, and I think we came up with the handshake in junior year or something like that,” Hamilton said. “And so, we’ve just been doing it ever since and we just decided it seemed like the right time to do it.”

The safety finished his three seasons at Notre Dame with a total of 138 tackles and eight interceptions.

