Ravens 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Baltimore Took Each Round

After an 8–3 start to the 2021 season, the Ravens lost six straight games to finish the year, partially aided by an ankle injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore owns pick No. 14 in the first round, and owns nine picks in the first four rounds.

Baltimore is a team known for using compensatory picks successfully, and they have three comp picks in this year’s draft. They are also a team known for trading back when the opportunity arises, so they could add more picks during the draft.

Here is how the Ravens draft looks so far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

