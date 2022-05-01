Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Jets OL Max Mitchell Receives Draft-Day Phone Call From Familiar Name

One of the best parts of draft day are the behind-the-scenes videos, where teams inform players they are being drafted into the NFL. Usually, the general manager or head coach is the one delivering the news.

However, the Jets decided to flip the script a bit. When drafting Louisiana offensive tackle Max Mitchell with a fourth round pick, Joe Douglas let Chris Nolan, the area scout who scouted Mitchell, make the call.

“I don’t know if you remember me but I was the area scout, at fall camp I talked to you, I met you at the Senior Bowl,” Nolan said. “We’re taking you here with our pick.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While Mitchell’s excitement was evident, Nolan was also a little emotional about being able to make the call.

“I’ve never done this before either, so it’s pretty exciting,” Nolan told Mitchell.

Once Nolan was done, he turned it over to Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and owner Woody Johnson to welcome Mitchell to the team. But while those three have made these draft calls before, Nolan’s first time making the call was pretty memorable. 

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

ER200028
Boxing

Taylor Edges Serrano To Remain Undisputed After Historic Match at MSG

Katie Taylor remained the lightweight champ in the first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision.

By Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Soldier Field.
NFL

Chicago Bears Agree to Release QB Nick Foles, per Reports

After failing to negotiate a trade, the Bears decided to cut the former Super Bowl MVP after two seasons.

By SI Staff
ER109705
Boxing

Taylor-Serrano Bout Again Proves Women’s Boxing on the Rise

Will we see a rematch between the two lightweights? That remains to be seen, but we will again see women’s boxing headline a top card.

By Chris Mannix
AP22121109618983
MLB

Clayton Kershaw Becomes Dodgers’ Career Strikeout Leader

Kershaw received a standing ovation from Dodger Stadium fans after he passed Don Sutton’s mark.

By Associated Press
rob-font-marlon-vera-ufc-on-espn-35
MMA

Marlon Vera Earns Unanimous Decision Against Rob Front Behind Big Knockdowns

Vera took home the impressive win, 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46, in Saturday's UFC on ESPN 35 event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rams Scout Jumps into Pool After Team Lands Top Target

All eyes were on Logan Bruss as the third round started to wind down.

By Madeline Coleman
People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Play
Extra Mustard

Wedding Performed on Stage During Sixth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

The same couple who got engaged during the 2021 NFL draft tied the knot Saturday in Las Vegas, on stage again.

By Madeline Coleman
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round.
Play
NBA

Suns Fined for Failure to Disclose Booker’s Injury Status

It was previously reported the All-Star guard could miss two-to-three weeks with his hamstring injury, but he returned in nine days.

By Madeline Coleman