One of the best parts of draft day are the behind-the-scenes videos, where teams inform players they are being drafted into the NFL. Usually, the general manager or head coach is the one delivering the news.

However, the Jets decided to flip the script a bit. When drafting Louisiana offensive tackle Max Mitchell with a fourth round pick, Joe Douglas let Chris Nolan, the area scout who scouted Mitchell, make the call.

“I don’t know if you remember me but I was the area scout, at fall camp I talked to you, I met you at the Senior Bowl,” Nolan said. “We’re taking you here with our pick.”

While Mitchell’s excitement was evident, Nolan was also a little emotional about being able to make the call.

“I’ve never done this before either, so it’s pretty exciting,” Nolan told Mitchell.

Once Nolan was done, he turned it over to Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and owner Woody Johnson to welcome Mitchell to the team. But while those three have made these draft calls before, Nolan’s first time making the call was pretty memorable.

