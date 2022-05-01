Wedding Performed on Stage During Sixth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Unexpected moments happen all the time during the NFL draft, but did you expect to see a wedding on Saturday?

That’s right, during the sixth round, a couple got married on stage, but it was not just any couple. Fans may remember a moment during the 2021 draft when Toby Kostner proposed to Briana McAllister, Deadpool-style, after announcing Kansas City’s selection of Trey Smith.

Fast forward to Saturday—the couple was married on stage, opting for a suit and veil versus their fan gear. McAllister, a Saints fan, paid homage to her team with gold leaves in her bouquet, while Kostner sported a red bowtie for the Chiefs.

“We are pretty happy that they don’t play very often because we are a house divided,” McAllister told NFL Network while still wearing her wedding dress. “Somebody sleeps on the couch.”

True to a Las Vegas-style wedding, costumes were involved—Cleopatra and Julius Caesar stood onstage as the couple exchanged their vows.

How can you not be romantic about football?

