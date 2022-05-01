Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed
Wedding Performed on Stage During Sixth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Unexpected moments happen all the time during the NFL draft, but did you expect to see a wedding on Saturday? 

That’s right, during the sixth round, a couple got married on stage, but it was not just any couple. Fans may remember a moment during the 2021 draft when Toby Kostner proposed to Briana McAllister, Deadpool-style, after announcing Kansas City’s selection of Trey Smith. 

Fast forward to Saturday—the couple was married on stage, opting for a suit and veil versus their fan gear. McAllister, a Saints fan, paid homage to her team with gold leaves in her bouquet, while Kostner sported a red bowtie for the Chiefs. 

“We are pretty happy that they don’t play very often because we are a house divided,” McAllister told NFL Network while still wearing her wedding dress. “Somebody sleeps on the couch.”

True to a Las Vegas-style wedding, costumes were involved—Cleopatra and Julius Caesar stood onstage as the couple exchanged their vows. 

How can you not be romantic about football? 

