Extra Mustard

Rudy Gobert Appears to Respond to Trade Rumors on Twitter

The Jazz’s future has become a popular topic of speculation around the NBA, especially following a playoff exit before the Western Conference finals for the sixth season in a row. Among the possible changes that could be on the way in the upcoming offseason is a split between All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

However, the Utah center is encouraging his fans not to believe everything they read about his future on the internet.

Gobert took to Twitter on Monday to seemingly dispel a report from earlier in the day about his hopes for the future and his feelings toward Mitchell. He kept his thoughts simple, writing “everyday has its own new ‘rumor’,” alongside a disappointed-face emoji.

Gobert’s tweet appeared to be in response to a Monday report from Sirius XM’s Sean O’Connell, who said that the Jazz center is at a “him or me point” with Mitchell and plans to demand that one of the two players be traded out of Utah in the next few days.

Although the validity of that report is unknown, Gobert and his agent are reportedly still waiting for their annual exit interview with the Jazz, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. That meeting is expected to provide some clarity on how the two sides approach the 2022 offseason.

Gobert continued his stellar play on defense during the 2021–22 campaign, resulting in his third consecutive All-Star selection. The 29-year-old also posted career-highs in field goal percentage (71.3%) and rebounds per game (14.7), while averaging 15.6 points and 2.1 blocks per contest in 66 appearances during his ninth NBA season.

After claiming the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with a 49–33 record, the Jazz stumbled in the playoffs once again. Utah fell to Dallas in the opening round series 4–2 even though the Mavericks were without MVP candidate Luka Dončić for the first three games of the series. Gobert averaged 12 points and 13.2 rebounds in the series, but racked up just one block per contest.

The Jazz’s plans for the future will surely come into focus soon enough and it’s possible Gobert could be central to whatever move—or moves—the franchise makes. But for now, the All-Star center will stay put in Utah, having to shrug off every rumor that might involve him.

Utah Jazz

