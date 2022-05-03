Skip to main content
Extra Mustard
Duke Blue Devils, Draymond Green and Tom Brady on Today's SI Feed
Duke Blue Devils, Draymond Green and Tom Brady on Today's SI Feed

Athletes Go All Out for Met Gala Looks—Especially Russell Westbrook

The Lakers guard topped all athlete looks at the event.

1. The Met Gala.

It happens once a year but feels like it happens every three months. It dominates your Twitter and Instagram feeds for an entire night. A massive number of people mock it and complain about it while checking out every photo.

Athletes always have a big presence at the Met Gala. Tom and Gisele have been regulars but did not attend last night.

However, some other athletes did get dressed up for the event. To no surprise, Russell Westbrook, one of the most fashionable athletes of all time, went all out.

Odell Beckham Jr. couldn’t compete with Westbrook but still provided a look.

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade decided to go minimal and didn’t bother with a shirt.

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, went with more traditional looks.

2. Monday was The Rock's 50th birthday. Tonight, his NBC sitcom, Young Rock airs an episode that covers his very first WWE match from 1996, when Dwayne Johnson faced the Brooklyn Brawler in Corpus Christi, Texas. The episode, written by Johnson and his producing partners Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewitz, features “appearances” by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, Mick Foley, The Undertaker, Michael Hayes and more. Based on these amazing preview photos alone, this will be a must-watch episode for any wrestling fan.

Courtesy of NBC

Courtesy of NBC

Courtesy of NBC

Courtesy of NBC

Courtesy of NBC

Courtesy of NBC

3. The NBA is now taking a page from the NFL’s book and calling ridiculous taunting penalties. The Suns’ Devin Booker was hit with a technical last night after calling the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson f------ soft after blocking his shot.

4. The A’s attendance problems are 1) sad and 2) a terrible look for Major League Baseball and 3) just what the team’s owners deserve after trading away all the good players.

It also has to be demoralizing for the players to look into the stands and see this kind of support.

5. At least he made a speedy recovery.

6. A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning, and it features a conversation with Ryen Russillo of The Ringer.

The host of the very popular Ryen Russillo Podcast shared his thoughts on everything from the NBA playoffs to Kevin Durant vs. TNT to the power of Inside the NBA to which sports have the worst officials to his favorite NBA announcers to how much trouble Major League Baseball is in, to the state of podcasting to Elon Musk’s buying Twitter.

The podcast closes with our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment featuring Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York. This week, Jimmy and Sal discuss the NFL’s reportedly scheduling three games Christmas Day this season and a game Black Friday beginning in 2023, as well as HBO’s Winning Time series and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Google.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The best TikTok account in existence is at it again.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

