Last fall, Cowboys star Micah Parsons was interested in Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, mostly because the two of them were teammates in college.

Parsons decided to tweet out saying “Send Jahan Dotson to the NFC please,” with a crying emoji and fingers crossed emoji, after he saw a video of Dotson talking about him. “We owe him one,” he added in the tweet.

Fast forward to the 2022 NFL draft, and Parsons‘s wish was granted. Well, part of it, anyway.

Dotson did get drafted to the NFC, but unfortunately for Parsons, the receiver was chosen by the Cowboys’ rival, the Commanders. The receiver was the No. 16 pick, filling a much needed spot for Washington.

The linebacker took to Twitter again following this year’s draft selections, saying “Man I gotta be more careful for what I wish for,” with three crying emojis.

Now, the two former teammates will face each other two times this upcoming season. The NFL schedule for 2022 hasn’t been released yet.

The Cowboys went 6–0 vs. NFC East teams last season.

