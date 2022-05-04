Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Patrick Beverly Can’t Help Himself From Trolling Warriors

Ja Morant scored 47 points on Tuesday night vs. the Warriors, tying his career-high for points in a playoff game. The Grizzlies guard’s scoring total  is his highest mark of any player this postseason.

The Grizzlies ended up beating the Warriors 106–101 in Game 2 to even the series. In the first round, Memphis faced the Timberwolves, ultimately beating them in six games

Despite being out of this year’s playoffs, outspoken Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Grizzlies–Warriors series. And in typical Beverley fashion, he didn’t hold back. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fans were confused why Beverly decided to troll the Warriors after the Timberwolves were already eliminated by the Grizzlies, especially considering Minnesota blew multiple double-digit leads in round one. The Warriors, on the other hand, are 5–2 in the postseason.

It’s doubtful the Warriors care much about Beverley’s words at the moment. Golden State will look to take a 2–1 series lead against Memphis on Saturday night as the matchup heads to San Francisco. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

madison bumgarner
Play
Extra Mustard

Video Shows What Bumgarner Appeared to Say Before Ejection

The veteran pitcher did not take kindly to umpire Dan Bellino’s check for foreign substances, and said something that led to an ejection.

By Nick Selbe
Karim Benzema celebrates for Real Madrid
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Rides Another Comeback to UCL Final With Win Over Man City

The Spanish giants scored three goals from the 90th minute on to overcome a late deficit and advance to the Champions League final.

By Andrew Gastelum
Shane Beamer on the sidelines for South Carolina.
College Football

Shane Beamer Suggests Spring Scrimmage for College Football

The South Carolina head coach thinks the schedule can be tweaked for the better.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rodrygo scores two late goals for Real Madrid vs. Man City
Soccer

No Champions League Chaos Is Beyond Real Madrid

The pregame tifo read, “Another magical night for the kings of Europe.” And so it was, with a late flurry and extra time penalty sending Real Madrid back to the final.

By Jonathan Wilson
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11)
Extra Mustard

Micah Parsons Jokes About Old Jahan Dotson Tweet

The Cowboys star’s former Penn State teammate was drafted by the Commanders last week.

By Madison Williams
Scotty Pippen Sr. cheers for his son and the Commodores
Play
Extra Mustard

Look: Scottie Pippen Names His All-Time Starting Five

The six-time NBA champion’s answers sparked questions from fans.

By Madison Williams
The Spurs logo before a game at AT&T Center in San Antonio.
NBA

Report: Spurs Request to Play in Austin, Mexico Raises Local Concerns

San Antonio appealed Bexar County to play home games in Austin and Mexico City next season.

By Dan Lyons
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield laughs as he watches his teammates warm up before a game.
Play
NFL

NFL Insider Offers Potential Timeline for Baker Mayfield

It’s still unclear where the Browns quarterback will end up.

By Madison Williams