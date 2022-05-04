Patrick Beverly Can’t Help Himself From Trolling Warriors

Ja Morant scored 47 points on Tuesday night vs. the Warriors, tying his career-high for points in a playoff game. The Grizzlies guard’s scoring total is his highest mark of any player this postseason.

The Grizzlies ended up beating the Warriors 106–101 in Game 2 to even the series. In the first round, Memphis faced the Timberwolves, ultimately beating them in six games.

Despite being out of this year’s playoffs, outspoken Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Grizzlies–Warriors series. And in typical Beverley fashion, he didn’t hold back.

Fans were confused why Beverly decided to troll the Warriors after the Timberwolves were already eliminated by the Grizzlies, especially considering Minnesota blew multiple double-digit leads in round one. The Warriors, on the other hand, are 5–2 in the postseason.

It’s doubtful the Warriors care much about Beverley’s words at the moment. Golden State will look to take a 2–1 series lead against Memphis on Saturday night as the matchup heads to San Francisco.

