Extra Mustard

Look: Scottie Pippen Names His All-Time Starting Five

Scottie Pippen sparked a major NBA debate this week when he offered his all-time starting five lineup.

On this week’s episode of the Trash Talk Podcast, Pippen discussed his book Unguarded, which has caused some controversial discussions by itself. The host finished the interview by asking the six-time NBA champion who he thought the best starting five would be.

“I will take myself, Michael Jordan, Magic, give me Charles Barkley,” Pippen started. “I’ll take Shaq … No, no, no. You know what? Get rid of Barkley, give me Giannis. It’s Giannis at the four, and then give me Shaq at the five.”

Fans had their fun with Pippen’s lineup. Their biggest question: where is LeBron James? The four-time NBA champion is often regarded as the best basketball player in history, starting arguments between James and Jordan fans.

Then, fans asked why Pippen chose such strong defensive players but not offensive ones. Many joked that better shooting lineups would definitely beat his team in a game.

But the most shocking aspect was hearing Pippen name his former Bulls teammate, especially since he has been outspoken about his negative feelings towards Jordan.

The best part of all, however, may be that the former Bulls forward named himself first when offering his starting five.

