The 2022 NFL schedule hasn’t been released yet, but the team that will travel the most during the season has already been calculated based on the teams’ 2022 opponents.

Bill Speros of Bookies calculated how many miles each of the 32 teams will travel next season to figure out which team should plan to be on the road the longest.

The Seahawks lead the list as they are scheduled to travel 29,446 miles in the 2022 season. They will also go through 34 time zone changes during their travels. It makes sense for a team that is stationed in the northwest part of the country.

The Broncos follow close behind Seattle as they are expected to travel 27,398 miles and cross over 32 time zones.

The two Florida teams, Jaguars and Dolphins, are only separated by about 400 miles for their 2022 travel plans. However, the Jaguars will cross over 22 time zones while the Dolphins will stay more local and only travel through 14 time zones.

On the opposite end of the list, the Steelers will travel the least amount out of NFL teams, only going about 6,442 miles. Even crazier is the fact that the Steelers will only play in the Eastern Time Zone next season. Any team located in a different time zone will travel to Pittsburgh instead of the other way around.

Here’s the full list of teams travel times, courtesy of ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 2022 NFL schedule is set to be released next Thursday night.

