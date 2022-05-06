The Big3 is adding some big names to its ownership groups. Rapper Snoop Dogg and PayPal co-founder Ken Howery are expected to buy a 40% stake in Big3 team Bivouac, the league announced on Friday. The purchase will be made exclusively through designated NFTs.

The Big3 has been a successful 3-on-3 basketball league since its inception during the summer of 2017. Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz founded the league five years ago, and it features many big names in leadership positions including former NBA star Clyde Drexler as commissioner and former Raiders CEO Amy Trask as Chairman of the Board.

According to Ice Cube, the league targeted Snoop Dogg and Howery because of their experience with the NFT community.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Snoop, Ken, and their communities on board with the BIG3,” co-founder Ice Cube said in a statement. “Having someone with Ken’s knowledge and experience wanting to be a part of our league demonstrates that we are moving in the right direction. Snoop is an undisputed legend who has jumped headfirst into the Web3 space and clearly understands the importance and the value of what we are trying to create. Together, I know they will take Bivouac to new heights and we can’t wait to get started.”

Howery added that he is excited to bring his knowledge of blockchain to this new venture.

“The BIG3 is on the leading edge of enabling blockchain technology as utility,” Howery said. “The league’s embrace of NFTs as ownership rights is both visionary and practical; key features of every smart investment.”

