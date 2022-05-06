Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Tom Brady's Social Team is Doing a Fantastic Job
Tom Brady's Social Team is Doing a Fantastic Job

The State of Sports Media, Summed Up by the Reaction to Tom Brady’s Tuck Rule TikTok

Also in Traina Thoughts: Chris Long has a problem, Mets broadcaster puts on a clinic, Wayne Gretzky gives ‘Office’ fans a treat.

1. I have always said that I am not anti-clickbait. I’ve often admitted to using clickbait on Twitter to sell columns. I don’t always think clickbait is bad.

However, there’s a difference between clickbaiting and deliberately stripping a joke of context to make it into a news story.

Yesterday, in a TikTok video, which was a stitch with Justin Bieber, who asked his followers to “tell him something honest,” Tom Brady said, “The tuck rule game against the Raiders, might have been a fumble.”

First off: MIGHT HAVE BEEN. Not “was.”

Second, if you watch the video, in which Brady looks around to see whether anyone can hear him before dropping his “confession,” it’s so clear that the future Hall of Fame quarterback is kidding around.

So it was stunning to me, when I did a Google search for “Tom Brady Tuck Rule,” to see how many outlets slapped totally inaccurate headlines onto news posts about the video. In fairness, many sites did explain that Brady was “joking” or “trolling” in their headlines, but many others inaccurately sold Brady’s comment.

Let’s actually use logic here for one moment, even though that seems to be rarely used these days.

Tom Brady did an entire 30 for 30 special recently about the Tuck Rule with Charles Woodson. He never once admitted it might have been a fumble, stayed steadfast throughout that show that it was 100 percent an incompletion, and still, people think Brady would then “admit” it should have been called a fumble on a TikTok video stitch with Justin Bieber.

While it was cringeworthy to see outlets post that as Brady was actually admitting something, the GOAT also deserves some blame. He had to know everyone was going to run with this and it was going to become a thing because—I’m going to pull back the sports media curtain here—any headline you can get that has “Tom Brady” and “Tuck Rule” in it will generate page views.

Just like this column.

2. It's time for some Traina Thoughts investigative journalism. On his latest Green Light Podcast, Chris Long had a problem.

The former Super Bowl champion, and more important, SI Media Podcast regular, went to grab his beverage. However, Long grabbed the wrong can. He grabbed the can he was spitting his dip into, as you will see below.

I reached out to Long for an official comment on what the hell happened.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“This past Wednesday, my cohost was making a major announcement and I reached for my can of Liquid Death, attempting to hydrate. I was terrified to find that the can was partially full of Kodiak Wintergreen dip spit. Being a hero and a professional, I calmly and quietly exited the studio. I returned shortly thereafter and continued the show.”

Long added, “It was bad, but much better than if it was someone else’s dip spit. Within five minutes I had moved on to more important issues, like Ryan Tannehill.”

3. If you’ve been on the internet today, you know the Mets came back from a 7–1 deficit against the Phillies by scoring seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to win the game, 8–7. This compilation of how New York orchestrated the comeback highlights the greatness of SNY play-by-play man Gary Cohen.

4. Thank you to whoever at TNT came up with this idea for studio host Wayne Gretzky.

5. I love this casting. Ed O’Neill is so great in everything he does.

6. This week's Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features a conversation with Katie Nolan, who is part of MLB coverage on Apple TV+.

Nolan discusses how she got the job with Apple, what Apple is trying to accomplish with its broadcasts, understanding that traditional MLB fans may not get the telecast, how she prepares for each game and the time she stayed silent for several innings after reading backlash on social media.

Nolan also opens up about her time at ESPN, what he liked about working there, whether she thought ESPN knew how to use her and what she has learned about navigating the sports media business.

The podcast closes with our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment featuring Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York. This week, Jimmy and Sal read recent SI Media Podcast Apple reviews, discuss Kevin Harlan getting the top gig at Turner Sports, the NFL giving a game exclusively to ESPN+ and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Google.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: As we told you yesterday, today is the 21st anniversary of the airing of “Pine Barrens” on HBO. No matter how many times you’ve watched the episode, it’s always worth watching again.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Marcus Smart smilles during pregame warmups.
NBA

Celtics Coach Issues Optimistic Injury Update for Marcus Smart

The Boston guard missed Game 2 vs. the Bucks due to a right thigh contusion he suffered in Game 1.

By Madison Williams
USATSI_10045158
Horse Racing

Once Again, Churchill Downs Will Ignore The Racist Ties To ‘My Old Kentucky Home’

The controversy behind Kentucky’s state song is again being brought to light, this time from a member of one of the most prominent families in Louisville history.

By Pat Forde
Bob Stoops. at a Sooners press conference.
College Football

Bob Stoops Rips NCAA in Oklahoma Radio Appearance

The former Sooners head coach had some choice words for the NCAA and the current state of college sports.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Clears Major Hurdle Ahead of Game 3

The MVP candidate has not played since suffering an orbital fracture and mild concussion against the Raptors on April 28.

By Jelani Scott
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix.
Play
Betting

Suns-Mavericks Game 3 NBA Playoffs Same-Game Parlay

Consider betting this three-leg, single-game parlay for Friday’s Game 3 between the Suns and the Mavericks in Dallas. Expect the stars to deliver big games.

By Kyle Wood
Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto reacts as a long ball that he hit just barely went foul during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
MLB

How Concerned Should We Be About These Sluggish Starts?

Joey Votto, Max Muncy and the Braves outfielders are among the players we’re evaluating with the SI MLB Panic Meter.

By Will Laws
FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics.
NBA

Kyrie Irving Calls Himself ‘a Martyr’ Over Vaccine Stance

The Nets guard missed a majority of the regular season due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

By Madison Williams