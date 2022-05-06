Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Wayne Gretzky Recreates Famous ‘The Office’ Meme With Stanley Cup

One of the most popular sitcoms in the history of television, The Office, contained a famous scene in which Dunder Mifflin Paper Company’s branch manager Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) had a whiteboard hung in his office with an all-too-famous quote from Wayne Gretzky.

Years ago, Gretzky coined the phrase, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” In The Office scene, Scott has the sign of Gretzky’s famous quote hanging in his office. In addition to attributing Gretzky with the quote on the whiteboard, Scott also credited himself with the motivational message.

On Thursday night, Gretzky recreated the whiteboard message in TNT’s hockey studios as he posed with the Stanley Cup.

In a clash of comedic television and the Stanley Cup playoffs, it’s good to see that Gretzky is in on the joke, as he made one of the iconic memories of the sitcom come to life.

