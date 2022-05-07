Following a forgettable season, the Lakers are poised to enter the summer with a number of decisions to make about the team’s roster. Among the long-shot options that have started to gain traction among some of the franchise’s fans and a few high-profile media members is trading away superstar LeBron James.

However, Magic Johnson doesn’t subscribe to the idea that moving on from “The King” is the best way to proceed.

Speaking to TMZ, Johnson said that believes Los Angeles should hold onto James and that he hopes the star forward remains with the franchise “for a long time.”

First Take host Stephen A. Smith ramped up the speculation earlier this week when he said that the Lakers should consider moving James this offseason. However, the organization has not expressed a desire to deal the 37-year-old.

James was one of the few bright spots in Los Angeles this past season, his 19th in the NBA. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 games played, but the Lakers stumbled along to a 33–49 record and an 11th place finish in the Western Conference.

The poor team performance led the franchise to fire Frank Vogel on April 11, kicking off the search for a new coach in recent weeks. Once a new sideline leader is in place, the Lakers will turn their focus to the roster, which is in desperate need of an overhaul.

