F1 Commentator Martin Brundle Mistakes Paolo Banchero for Patrick Mahomes

Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix was about as star-studded an event as you’ll find, with celebrities from across the sports and entertainment world out in full force. That made for plenty of reasons to tune in on race day—but also caused a little confusion for at least one media member.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle was on the track before the race began and thought he’d landed an interview with a Super Bowl champion. Instead, he had a brief interaction with Duke star forward and soon-to-be NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero, which gave us this somewhat awkward yet humorous encounter:

To his credit, Banchero didn’t seem offended at the interaction, but was rather amused. Brundle apologized for the miscue, and the pair parted ways with a handshake. After realizing the error of his ways, Brundle quickly cut the conversation short and walked away, letting out a bemused “whatever” as he reversed course.

Unsurprisingly, the moment quickly went viral, and drew plenty of boisterous responses on social media—including from Banchero and Mahomes:

