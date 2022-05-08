Skip to main content
F1 Racers Take Miami Grand Prix Podium in Football Helmets

Formula One racing has reached new heights. It could very well be one of the most popular sports in the U.S. soon enough. While trying to tap into an American fanbase, F1 hilariously appeased to the core of this country with its most popular sport: football. 

And yes, they did so in hilarious fashion. 

After Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, instead of the top finishers taking the podium in typical baseball caps, they donned football helmets. 

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who finished third, was the first to come to the podium and he looked utterly perplexed in the best of ways. The Spaniard didn’t appear to know what to do, so he saluted. 

His teammate Charles Leclerc finished second and then Red Bull’s Max Verstappen came out last after winning the race. It was Verstappen’s second straight win, coming weeks after finishing first in Italy at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

