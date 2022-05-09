Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes’s Impressive Mother’s Day Gift for His Wife Goes Viral

Life is pretty good for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes and his longtime partner, Brittany, welcomed their first child into the world last year. Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs quarterback wed his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony in Maui.

Now, the Super Bowl champion quarterback, who is one of the top passers in the sport, used a portion of his $500-plus million contract to buy his wife an impressive gift on her first Mother’s Day.

Mahomes purchased Brittany a brand new Ferrari.

It must be nice to be a multi-million dollar quarterback who can afford such lavish Mother’s Day gifts.

The brand new burgundy Ferrari, a vehicle that costs well north of six figures, is just a drop in the bucket for the Chiefs star, who is entering the prime of his career with a lucrative football contract and millions of dollars worth of endorsements.

Mahomes will look to keep winning off the field and he attempts to propel Kansas City back into Super Bowl contention next season. The Chiefs return a talented roster and should once again be among the favorites in the AFC to make a run at a championship.

