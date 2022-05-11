Angels manager Joe Maddon listed third baseman Anthony Rendon as a switch hitter ahead of the team’s Wednesday game vs. the Rays, an homage to Rendon’s now famous home run from Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s game vs. the Rays, the Angels were up 10–0 in the bottom of the eighth, so the right-handed Rendon decided to walk up to the plate as a left-handed hitter. You might as well when you’re winning by that much, right?

Well, Rendon ended up hitting a home run on his non-dominant side, giving the Angels two more runs that inning. They ended up winning 12–0.

That was enough evidence for Maddon to list his player as a switch hitter. Will Rendon attempt another left-handed at-bat on Wednesday night, too? It’s definitely a possibility now that Maddon made his title official.

His left-handed home run was Rendon’s fourth homer of the season. Rendon has a .206 batting average through 28 games. He has 21 hits and 11 runs.

