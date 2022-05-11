Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa, Devin Booker and DJ Khaled on Today's SI Feed
Commanders QB Sam Howell’s Unique Diet Is Going Viral

Everyone has their quirks when it comes to the foods they do or do not eat. 

Some are vehemently against food touching while others like pouring ketchup on their fries instead of on the side. Or how about the controversial food combinations: pickles and peanut butter, pizza and ranch dressing or fries and ice cream. We can’t forget about the ever-polarizing Hawaiian pizza either. 

So it comes as no shock that when Sam Howell’s diet was revealed that social media was quick to react to what he includes (and doesn’t include) in his diet. Spoiler alert: the Commanders quarterback has never had a burger or steak. 

During the Orange Bowl’s virtual luncheon in 2020, the then-UNC star quarterback disclosed that since childhood, he’s only ever had chicken, primarily nuggets or tenders. He never ventured into the world of seafood either. 

“People give me a hard time, but the only meat I eat is chicken,” Howell said, via Armstrong, who previously worked for ABC11. “It’s been like that my whole life. I really don’t know why. I started that when I was younger, but it’s something I’ve kind of just kept up through my whole life.

“Chicken is the only meat I eat, so I only go to restaurants that serve something with chicken on the menu.”

Now, as a late round pick by Washington, the topic of his diet has risen to the surface again after he revealed in a recent Commanders video that his fun fact is never having steak before. And well, as expected, social media had plenty to say on the matter. 

Say what you want about Howell’s eating habits, but his college stats seem to indicate the diet is working. Prior to his arrival, North Carolina went a combined 5–18 during the 2017 and ’18 campaigns. Howell then went on to throw for 7,227 yards, 68 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his first two seasons with the Tar Heels, leading UNC to consecutive winning records.

His junior season, though, presented a slight hiccup with career-lows in passing yards (3,056) and touchdowns (24). The program ended 6–7 after entering the season as the No. 10 team in the AP Poll.

