Ray Romano to Play NC State Legend Jim Valvano in Upcoming Film

One of the more popular trends in entertainment recently is biopic shows and movies, and that trend has made its way into sports. First, HBO aired a show about the beginning of the Lakers’s first dynasty based around Jerry Buss and Magic Johnson, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Next, another important basketball figure from the 80s is going to be featured. Michael Fleming Jr. of Deadline reports Ray Romano is producing a movie where he will play legendary NC State head coach Jim Valvano.

“Jim Valvano has always been an inspiration to me,” Romano said. “I’m looking forward to working with the team at game1 as well as the Valvano Family to bring Jim’s incredible story and legacy to the screen.”

Valvano is one of the most notable college coaches of the 20th century. He led NC State to an improbable NCAA championship title as a No. 6 seed in 1983, beating Hakeem Olajuwan, Clyde Drexler and No. 1 Houston on a Lorenzo Charles buzzer beater. The play marked one of the biggest upsets in NCAA championship history.

Valvano never reached a Final Four again, but he became even more of an inspiration after his career in coaching. After being diagnosed with cancer, Valvano gave his iconic ESPY speech less than two months before he died. The ESPY’s named an award after him, the “Jimmy V Award,” and Valvano’s “The V Foundation for Cancer Research” lives on in his memory.

