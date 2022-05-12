Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Tom Brady's Social Team is Doing a Fantastic Job
Tom Brady's Social Team is Doing a Fantastic Job

NFL Schedule Release: Love It? Hate it? Both?

Also in Traina Thoughts: A new ‘SI Media Podcast,’ Draymond Green dances during blowout, a memorable day for George Constanza and more.

1. Only the NFL. Only the NFL, which has a grip on this country like nothing else, can make a complete spectacle over releasing the schedule of games for the upcoming season.

Each year, the hype around the schedule release gets bigger and bigger. Even though most of the schedule gets released on Twitter throughout the day, there will still be a two-hour show that airs Thursday night on the NFL Network and be simulcast on FS1 while ESPN2 will also air its own two-hour show.

The hype around releasing the schedule is perfect Twitter fodder. Most people mock it as nonsense, a few will admit they love it, while others (and this is the category that I fit into) love it and hate it at the same time.

One one hand, it’s embarrassing to be such a puppet for the NFL. On the other hand, I NEED to know those Thanksgiving games.

The other thing that’s true is that most NFL fans love to share their thoughts and opinions on schedule release day:

2. With Tom Brady and Fox Sports announcing a massive deal on Tuesday, there was no one better to have on this week's SI Media Podcast than Andrew Marchand.

Does Marchand stand by his report that the deal is for 10 years and $375 million? Did Fox end up with Tom Brady because the network was mad at Troy Aikman? Why Brady going into broadcasting shouldn’t have surprised people. Who will work with Kevin Burkhardt on Fox's No. 1 team until Brady retires? 

In addition to the big Brady story, we also discussed F1's strong ratings, the call of the Kentucky Derby shocker, how the USFL is doing and much more.

Following the conversation with Marchand, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York joins me for our weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week’s topics include the stupidity of baseball's unwritten rules, the success of HBO's Winning Time, the NFL’s Week 2 Monday night doubleheader and more

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

3. The Warriors got completely blown out of FedEx Forum last night, 134–95, and at one point were down by 52 against the Grizzlies. The game was so out of control that Golden State forward Draymond Green actually danced and celebrated with the home crowed.

4. Jrue Holiday had a variety of late-game heroics last night in leading the Bucks to a win against the Celtics. He had a clutch three-pointer, a huge block and a game-ending steal. TNT's Brian Anderson was outstanding on each of these calls.

5. Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard celebrated Reid Detmers’s no-hitter on Tuesday by taking to Instagram and pointing out that Detmers threw a "real no-hitter." Given the Mets recently threw a combined no-hitter and Syndergaard used to play for the Mets, many people took this as a shot. Syndergaard said it wasn't. Hmmm ...

6. Former Celtic Tacko Fall is 7’6”. He snagged a front row seat to Wednesday's Bucks-Celtics game. This was a problem for the woman sitting behind him. But things worked out in the end as you'll see below.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date, May 12, in 1994, George Costanza experienced shrinkage.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Arch Manning
Play
College Football

Is There a Pecking Order of Favorites for Arch Manning?

In our first recruiting mailbag, we look at how official visits and a relaxed timeline make the race for Manning more compelling.

By John Garcia Jr.
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

MLB Hitters Are Not Living Up to Expectations

When perfect contact is no longer perfect, we must question all we think we know about baseball—especially the baseball.

By Emma Baccellieri
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) makes a pass during warmups before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Source: Patriots to Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

The teams are expected to switch late-round draft picks in the deal.

By Madison Williams
nba-finals-trophy
NBA

NBA Introduces New Trophies for Eastern, Western Conference Finals

The East finals MVP will receive the Larry Bird Trophy, while the West finals MVP will receive the Magic Johnson Trophy.

By Associated Press
The Premier League season is winding down
Play
Soccer

The Premier League’s Key Remaining Races, Table Scenarios

Plenty in the Premier League is settled already, but there are still some season-defining games—ones that will have an impact on next season, too—in the home stretch.

By Avi Creditor
Memphis Grizzlies fans hold rally towels at a playoff game
Play
NBA

SI:AM | No Ja? No Problem.

The Grizzlies thumped the Warriors, even without their best player.

By Dan Gartland
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green warms up before game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Trolls Grizzlies in Post-Game Interview

The Warriors lost by 39 points on Wednesday night, but the forward still poked fun at his opponent’s rally chant.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a basket during the second half in Game 2 of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Can Draymond Green Power the Warriors?

The Warriors will need the best version of Draymond Green as they eye another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

By Michael Shapiro