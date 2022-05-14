A’ja Wilson posted a stellar performance in leading the Aces to a dominant 96–73 victory against the Dream on Friday. However, the three-time All-Star’s greatest performance took place before the game even tipped off, when she made dreams come true for a young fan at Atlanta’s Gateway Center Arena.

Shakeria Hunter, the mother to Kyn, surprised her daughter with tickets to her first WNBA game and a new jersey on Friday. In addition, Kyn was able to watch Wilson, her WNBA idol, play on the court as well.

In the moment Kyn met Wilson, she was speechless. Take a look at the video.

Hunter was so happy that her daughter was able to meet Wilson. “If I had 1000 tongues I couldn’t THANK YOU guys enough,” Hunter tweeted. “… I am forever grateful #MissionAccomplished @_ajawilson22 YOU’RE THE GOAT.”

