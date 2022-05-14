ESPN college football analyst and new Amazon “Thursday Night Football” color commentator Kirk Herbstreit is preparing for his first season calling NFL games full-time, and he will do so with legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels.

Michaels has spent the last 16 years as the lead commentator for “Sunday Night Football” on NBC and developed a rapport and strong chemistry with his counterpart Cris Collinsworth. He has never worked with Herbstreit, who is a talented college football color commentator in his own right.

Chemistry is important in the announcing booth, and Herbstreit and Michaels are doing everything they can to develop a good working relationship before calling games together this fall.

“I’ve hung out with him now like two or three times.” Herbstreit told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

“I’ve had a chance just to get to know him. I’m big on that… When you do that, it really allows you to have natural chemistry,” Herbstreit continued.

Herbstreit has called a handful of NFL games over the past few seasons for ESPN, but he has done so with his college football play-by-play partner Chris Fowler.

How Michaels and Herbstreit grow in their working relationship will play a major factor into the success of Amazon’s inaugural “Thursday Night Football” season.

