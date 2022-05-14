Skip to main content
Kirk Herbstreit Shares Plan for Building Chemistry With Al Michaels

ESPN college football analyst and new Amazon “Thursday Night Football” color commentator Kirk Herbstreit is preparing for his first season calling NFL games full-time, and he will do so with legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels.

Michaels has spent the last 16 years as the lead commentator for “Sunday Night Football” on NBC and developed a rapport and strong chemistry with his counterpart Cris Collinsworth. He has never worked with Herbstreit, who is a talented college football color commentator in his own right.

Chemistry is important in the announcing booth, and Herbstreit and Michaels are doing everything they can to develop a good working relationship before calling games together this fall.

“I’ve hung out with him now like two or three times.” Herbstreit told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

“I’ve had a chance just to get to know him. I’m big on that… When you do that, it really allows you to have natural chemistry,” Herbstreit continued.

Herbstreit has called a handful of NFL games over the past few seasons for ESPN, but he has done so with his college football play-by-play partner Chris Fowler.

How Michaels and Herbstreit grow in their working relationship will play a major factor into the success of Amazon’s inaugural “Thursday Night Football” season.

