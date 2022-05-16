The four Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover models for 2022 were announced Monday morning.

The big reveal of the four Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover models for 2022 took place this morning on Good Morning America, and one of the women is certainly no stranger to making a splash.

Reality TV star, businesswoman and mother Kim Kardashian graces the cover in her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance.

Kardashian began her career in modeling before launching a successful reality TV career in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which became a staple on E! from 2007 to ‘21. Kim now appears on The Kardashians via Hulu.

Greg Swales

Grammy-winning singer Ciara is also a first-time cover model for the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue. The 36-year-old recording artist signed a contract with IMG Models in 2016 and continues her foray into the modeling space.

Model and dietitian Maye Musk also graces the cover. Musk has been modeling for over 50 years.

The fourth cover model is Yumi Nu, who made her first appearance for SI Swim in 2021. Nu, a singer-songwriter, also founded Blueki, a plus-size clothing line with fresh and modern styles.

