The wait is finally over—the cover models for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue have been revealed. The announcement was made Monday morning on Good Morning America, and the four women gracing this year’s covers bring something special and unique to this year's issue.

Kim Kardashian: Between being a reality TV star, entrepreneur, law school student and mother of four, she's one of the most powerful women in the business. Kardashian shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Greg Swales

Ciara: Ciara is another in the entertainment industry. The Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and mother of three is also the founder and CEO of Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Ben Watts

Maye Musk: Musk, 74, is a 50-year veteran in the modeling profession and world-renowned dietician.

Yu Tsai

Yumi Nu: The Japanese-Dutch recording artist, model and entrepreneur made her SI Swim debut in last year's issue. She returns with another head-turning photoshoot.

James Macari

The 2022 SI Swimsuit issue features some of the most well-known names in the modeling industry, along with a number of world-class athletes. You won't want to miss it.

Check out the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.